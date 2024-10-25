Torino back to winning ways and Udinese moves into top four with Serie A wins

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Torino got back to winning ways after three straight defeats in Serie A with a 1-0 win at home to Como. Alieu Njie scored the winner for the Turin club with 15 minutes remaining. The 19-year-old Swede outfought the Como defense to round the keeper and score. Udinese moved into the top four after beating 10-man Cagliari 2-0. The turning point came after half an hour when Cagliari’s Antoine Makoumbou was sent off for a second yellow card offense. Lorenzo Lucca put Udinese ahead with a powerful header before English striker Keinan Davis clinched the win 12 minutes from time.

