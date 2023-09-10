Top women’s soccer official Nadine Kessler turns down trailblazing job in Germany to stay with UEFA

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA’s head of women’s soccer Nadine Kessler has turned down the chance to take a trailblazing job overseeing Germany’s national teams including the men’s. The former FIFA Women’s Player of the Year had talks with the German soccer federation (DFB) in its search for a managing director of national teams. Kessler says she was “flattered to have been approached” by her national federation but wants to stay with UEFA. Hiring the 35-year-old Kessler would have been a powerful statement by the DFB amid rapid progress globally for women’s soccer on the field but systemic problems off the field.

