Top women’s hoops teams head off continent for Thanksgiving tournaments
Seven of the top 10 teams in the country are headed off continent to play in Thanksgiving tournaments in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas and the U.S. Virgin Islands. No. 2 UCLA, No. 6 UConn, No. 7 LSU and No. 9 Virginia Tech are all headed to the Cayman Islands. The only matchup between them is on Friday when the Bruins face the Huskies. Third-ranked Colorado will play No. 10 N.C. State in the Virgin Islands on Saturday. No. 8 USC is in the Bahamas.
