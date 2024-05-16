Top tennis players say they’re playing too much because the tournaments are too long

ROME (AP) — The long-sought upgrade for the tennis tournaments in Madrid and Rome has been a bonanza for the organizers by expanding them from one to nearly two weeks. There are more competition days which means more tickets sold, more TV time and more money. But the players haven’t been as enthusiastic. Recent Monte Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas says “You got to be some type of superhero to be consistent back-to-back 10 days in each event getting to the very end of it.” Adds former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, “We stretched the drama a bit too much” and “it kind of becomes like the ‘telenova’ that was too many seasons.”

