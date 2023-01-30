Top teams kept apart in FA Cup; Wrexham could face Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — The biggest teams remaining in the FA Cup were kept apart in the draw for the fifth round on Monday. Manchester City must travel to second-tier Bristol City while Manchester United was given another home match against fellow Premier League team West Ham. Tottenham might have the most interesting match after being drawn against either second-tier Sheffield United or fifth-tier Wrexham. Wrexham is owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Wrexham is the lowest-ranked team remaining after holding Sheffield United to 3-3 on Sunday to set up a replay next week.

