Top sprinter Mark Cavendish announces retirement from pro cycling

SINGAPORE (AP) — Mark Cavendish, one of the best road sprinters in cycling history, plans to retire on Sunday after competing in the Tour de France Criterium in Singapore. The 39-year-old Cavendish broke Eddy Merckx’s long-standing record for most career Tour de France stage wins with his 35th victory this past July. He confirmed that Sunday’s competition will be “the final race of my professional cycling career.” Cavendish won stages at all three Grand Tours — the others are the Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta — and became a world champion in 2011.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.