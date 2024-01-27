Top skiers are crashing at an alarming rate on the World Cup circuit

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Petra Vlhova, Alexis Pinturault, Corinne Suter. All five former overall World Cup ski champions or Olympic gold medalists have been involved in severe crashes in races over the past 15 days. They’re not the only ones. Marco Schwarz injured his knee on the dark and bumpy Bormio downhill in late December. In a season without a Winter Olympics or a world championships the ski circuit is hurting. Why? Many skiers are pointing to an overloaded schedule in January after many races were canceled at the start of the season.

