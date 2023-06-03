Top seeds unbeaten in early NCAA Tournament baseball regional games

The first day of the NCAA Tournament headed into the evening with no surprises among national seeds. No. 2 Florida, No. 3 Arkansas, No. 5 LSU and No. 12 Kentucky won their regional openers and the other four Southeastern Conference teams that earned national seeds played at night. The Atlantic Coast Conference went 2 for 2 with No. 4 Clemson and No. 7 Virginia posting wins. No. 8 Stanford of the Pac-12 also won. No. 14 Indiana State got a scare from Wright State before winning 6-5. No. 3 regional seeds Washington, Samford, Texas Tech and North Carolina State got wins.

