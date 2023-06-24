Top seeds Krejcikova and Ostapenko will contest the Birmingham Classic final

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and No. 2-seeded Jelena Ostapenko will contest the Birmingham Classic final after taking contrasting paths. Krejcikova hasn’t dropped a set all week. She dispatched Zhu Lin of China 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals. Ostapenko played her fourth consecutive three-set match when she beat fourth-seeded Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. In a matchup of former French Open champions, Ostapenko leads the head-to-head against Krejcikova 4-2. That includes winning their most recent match last month in the Italian Open third round. But they have never met on grass.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.