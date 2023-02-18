Top seeds Alcaraz, Norrie advance to semis at Argentina Open

By The Associated Press
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns the ball to Dusan Lajovic of Serbia during an Argentina Open ATP quarterfinals match, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Natacha Pisarenko]

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The top two seeds have advanced to the semifinals of the Argentina Open. Top-seeded and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-2 at the clay court event. The 19-year-old Alcaraz will face the winner of the match between Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo and Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles. Second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain reached the semifinal by beating local favorite Tomás Martin Etcheverry 5-7, 6-0, 6-3. He’ll take on Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas.

