Top seeds Alcaraz, Norrie advance to semis at Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The top two seeds have advanced to the semifinals of the Argentina Open. Top-seeded and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-2 at the clay court event. The 19-year-old Alcaraz will face the winner of the match between Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo and Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles. Second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain reached the semifinal by beating local favorite Tomás Martin Etcheverry 5-7, 6-0, 6-3. He’ll take on Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.