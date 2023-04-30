Top seeds Alcaraz and Swiatek advance at Madrid Open

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has reached the round of 16 of the Madrid Open with a straight-set victory over Grigor Dimitrov. It was the 17th straight win for the 19-year-old Alcaraz on home soil. The second-ranked Spaniard will next face 13th-seeded Alexander Zverev in a rematch of last year’s final in the Spanish capital. Iga Swiatek continued to make it look easy at the Madrid Open after reaching the last 16 with a straight-set win over Bernarda Pera. The world No. 1 conceded only one break point and converted on four of the 13 that she earned against the 32nd-ranked American.

