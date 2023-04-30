Top seeds Alcaraz and Swiatek advance at Madrid Open

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball against Bernarda Pera of the U.S. at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has reached the round of 16 of the Madrid Open with a straight-set victory over Grigor Dimitrov. It was the 17th straight win for the 19-year-old Alcaraz on home soil. The second-ranked Spaniard will next face 13th-seeded Alexander Zverev in a rematch of last year’s final in the Spanish capital. Iga Swiatek continued to make it look easy at the Madrid Open after reaching the last 16 with a straight-set win over Bernarda Pera. The world No. 1 conceded only one break point and converted on four of the 13 that she earned against the 32nd-ranked American.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.