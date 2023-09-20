Top seeds advance at Guangzhou Open. Men’s Asia swing tournaments get underway

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — Magda Linette, Tatjana Maria and Lucia Bonzetti all advanced to the quarterfinals of the Guangzhou Open. Linette beat Daria Saville 6-0, 7-6 (6) and will next play fifth-seeded Rebekah Masarova. The men’s tour commenced its Asia swing with the Zhuhai Championships and Chengdu Open. Yoshihito Nishioka had a sluggish start in his first round match at the Zhuhai Championships but advanced to play Lloyd Harris in the second round. Roman Safiullin defeated Brandon Nakishima 6-4, 6-4 at the Chengdu Open.

