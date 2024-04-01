Top-seeded Villanova advances to inaugural WBIT championship game with 58-53 win over Penn State

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lucy Olsen scored 21 points and Kaitlyn Orihel added 13 to lead Villanova past Penn State 58-53 in the first Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament semifinal Monday. The Wildcats face either top-seeded Washington State or fourth-seeded Illinois in the inaugural tourney’s title game Wednesday night in Indianapolis. Penn State was led by Leilani Kapinus with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Penn State had a chance to tie the score with 1:03 to play but Ashley Owusu’s contested layup rolled off the rim and Villanova closed it out at the free-throw line.

