Top-seeded Tennessee hits 7 home runs, routs Evansville 12-1 to win super regional, spot in CWS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Moore and Dalton Bargo both hit two of Tennessee’s seven home runs, powering the top-seeded Volunteers to a 12-1 victory over Evansville in the championship game of the Knoxville Super Regional. Tennessee (55-12) advances to the College World Series for the second straight season and seventh time overall after a rain delay postponed the start for an hour. The Volunteers have never won the event, losing 3-2 to Oklahoma for the title in 1951 — the fifth CWS. Brent Widder drove in an unearned run with a two-out single in the top of the first inning to give Evansville (39-26) the lead.

