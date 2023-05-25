Top-seeded Stanford powers way to 18-10 win over Cal in Pac-12 Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carter Graham’s three-run double capped a six-run sixth inning and top-seeded Stanford flexed its muscles late in an 18-10 victory over California in the second round of pool play at the Pac-12 Tournament. The Cardinal (38-14) trailed 5-2 before scoring 16 runs over the final four innings. Rodney Green Jr. had a sacrifice fly in the first inning and scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth to help the Golden Bears (24-28) build a 5-2 lead. Stanford opened the floodgates with a six-run eighth and then scored four more times in the ninth.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.