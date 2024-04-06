Top-seeded Shelton beats Nakashima to advance to semifinals in US Clay Court Championship

HOUSTON (AP) — Top-seed Ben Shelton beat Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 7-6 (9) on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship. The 21-year-old Shelton will face fourth-seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry, last year’s runner-up, in the semifinals. Etcheverry led Michael Mmoh 6-3, 0-1 when Mmoh retired because of an injury.In other quarterfinal action Friday, defending champion Frances Tiafoe advanced with a 7-6 (8), 6-4 victory over Jordan Thompson. Tiafoe will meet Luciano Darderi in his 14th tour-level semifinal. Darderi beat Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-4.

