Top-seeded Renata Jamrichova wins junior girls’ title. Japan’s Rei Sakamoto wins boys’ final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Top-seeded Renata Jamrichova claimed the Australian Open junior girls’ singles title with a 6-4 6-1 win over 15-year-old Emerson Jones. Jamrichova made six aces and saved five of six break points to clinch her first Grand Slam singles’ title in just over an hour on Rod Laver Arena. In the boys’ final, fourth-seeded Rei Sakamoto of Japan rallied from a set down to beat Jan Kumstat 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5. The 17-year-old Sakamoto had to withstand 25 aces from his big-serving Czech opponent but still found a way to wrest back momentum after losing the first set to win the title in two hours, 11 minutes.

