Top-seeded Pegula saves four match points in 3rd-set tiebreaker to reach Charleston Open semifinals

By The Associated Press
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, serves to Magda Linette, of Poland, at the Charleston Open tennis tournament Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Charleston, S.C. (Henry Taylor/The Post And Courier via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Henry Taylor]

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula saved four match points in a third-set tiebreaker and beat Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7) to reach the Charleston Open semifinals. Pegula squandered four match points of her own while leading 5-4 in the final set against the two-time Australian Open champion. Pegula won the final three points to make the Charleston Open semifinals for a second-straight year. The fifth-ranked Pegula will take on 11th-ranked Daria Kasatkina for a spot in the finals. Kasatkina defeated Jaqueline Cristian 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3.

