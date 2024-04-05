Top-seeded Pegula saves four match points in 3rd-set tiebreaker to reach Charleston Open semifinals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula saved four match points in a third-set tiebreaker and beat Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7) to reach the Charleston Open semifinals. Pegula squandered four match points of her own while leading 5-4 in the final set against the two-time Australian Open champion. Pegula won the final three points to make the Charleston Open semifinals for a second-straight year. The fifth-ranked Pegula will take on 11th-ranked Daria Kasatkina for a spot in the finals. Kasatkina defeated Jaqueline Cristian 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.