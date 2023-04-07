Top-seeded Pegula rallies to reach Charleston quarterfinals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula lost 10 straight games and trailed 4-0 in the final set before rallying Thursday to reach the Charleston Open quarterfinals. Pegula led the top four seeds in advancing to the final eight. That included No. 4 seed and defending champion Belinda Bencic, who lost her first set before bouncing back. Also moving on were No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur and third-seeded Daria Kasatkina.

