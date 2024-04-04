Top-seeded Pegula advances to Charleston Open quarterfinals. Defending champion Jabeur ousted

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula reach the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open and Danielle Collins eliminated defending champion Ons Jabeur. Pegula defeated Magda Linette 6-2, 6-2. Pegula lost in the semifinals at this event last year. The second-seeded Jabeur was last year’s winner but she could not keep up with Collins. The Miami Open champion won 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. Collins has won nine straight matches and 18 of her last 19 sets.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.