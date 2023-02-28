Top-seeded Linette loses to Gracheva in Austin’s 1st round

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Top-seeded Magda Linette has been eliminated from the ATX Open in the first round. Linette lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to 88th-ranked Varvara Gracheva at the hard-court tournament making its debut in Austin, Texas. Linette has lost three of her past five matches. Her exit means three of the top six seeds departed Tuesday. That’s because No. 2 Zhang Shuai pulled out with an illness and No. 6 Lauren Davis withdrew with an abdominal injury. Erika Andreeva took Zhang’s place in the main draw and defeated Harriet Dart in three sets.

