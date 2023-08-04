Top-seeded Jessica Pegula beats Elina Svitolina in 3 sets to reach the DC Open quarterfinals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula has reached the DC Open semifinals by coming back to edge Elina Svitolina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 across more than two hours. Pegula saved six break points in the third set Friday. Five came at 3-2, and the last while she was serving out the victory in the final game. Svitolina returned to the tour in April after having a baby in October. She was coming off a semifinal run last month at Wimbledon, where she eliminated No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Pegula is a 29-year-old American who won the hard-court tournament in the nation’s capital in 2019. She is a six-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist and will face Maria Sakkari or Madison Keys next.

