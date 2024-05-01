Top-seeded Jannik Sinner withdraws from Madrid Open because of hip injury

MADRID (AP) — Top-seeded Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Madrid Open because of a hip injury. Sinner defeated Karen Khachanov in the fourth round on Tuesday and was scheduled to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals on Thursday. He said his hip has been bothering him this week and was slowly getting more painful. The 22-year-old Sinner was expected to play in Rome before the French Open begins later this month. The Australian Open champion holds a 28-2 record this season and was making his third appearance in Madrid.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.