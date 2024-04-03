Top-seeded Indiana State pulls away late to beat Utah 100-90 and reach NIT championship game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Conwell matched his career high with 27 points and Robbie Avila had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead top-seeded Indiana State past second-seeded Utah 100-90 and into the NIT championship game. Isaiah Swope added 15 points — all in the second half — for Indiana State, which reached its first national tourney title game since Larry Bird led the Sycamores to the 1979 NCAA title game against Magic Johnson and Michigan State. They’ll face the either top-seeded Seton Hall or fourth-seeded Georgia on Thursday in Indianapolis. Deivon Smith had a career high 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Utes. Branden Carlson scored 17.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.