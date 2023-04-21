Top-seeded Holger Rune advances to BMW Open semifinals

MUNICH (AP) — Danish teenager Holger Rune has comfortably reached the semifinals of the BMW Open in Munich with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Chilean player Cristian Garin. The top-seeded Rune needed just 1 hour, 31 minutes to advance to a meeting with Christopher O’Connell. O’Connell overcame Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli in three sets to reach his second tour-level semifinal. Two Americans were playing in the other quarterfinals later Friday. Taylor Fritz faced Dominic Thiem and Marcos Giron was playing Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.