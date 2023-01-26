Top-seeded Eagles host 49ers in NFC championship game

The NFC’s two best teams meet in the conference championship game on Sunday when the No. 1-seeded Philadelphia Eagles host the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers. There is star power all over the field in the matchup, with MVP finalist Jalen Hurts leading Philadelphia’s offense and Defensive Player of the Year finalist Nick Bosa anchoring the 49ers defense. The teams have 14 Pro Bowl players combined between them. The 49ers are making a record 18th appearance in the NFC title game and are seeking their eighth trip to the Super Bowl. Philadelphia is looking to reach its fourth Super Bowl.

