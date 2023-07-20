Top-seeded Daria Kasatkina advances to quarterfinals in Palermo

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Top-seeded Daria Kasatkina has eased into the quarterfinals of the Palermo Open with a comfortable victory over Russian compatriot Tatiana Prozorova. It was only Prozorova’s third WTA tour main-draw match and Kasatkina prevailed 6-3, 6-1. Kasatkina will likely face a sterner test against fifth-seeded Jasmine Paolini, who she meets in the quarterfinals after the Italian rallied to beat Dayana Yastremska 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. Also advancing on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club was third-seeded Mayar Sherif of Egypt. She will play Camila Osorio in the last eight.

