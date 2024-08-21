Top-seeded Danielle Collins beaten in three sets at WTA 500 tournament in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Top-seeded Danielle Collins is out of the WTA 500 event in Monterrey after being beaten 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 by Erika Andreeva in a match that finished about 1 a.m. at the hardcourt tournament in Mexico. Andreeva beat a top 20 player for the first time to advance to the quarterfinals of a top-level WTA tournament, also for the first time. Earlier, sixth-seeded Linda Noskova dropped just one game in a 49-minute, 6-0, 6-1 win over Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan to reach the round of 16. The 19-year-old Czech will next meet either Wang Xiyu of China or Germany’s Tatjana Maria.

