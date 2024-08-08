Top-seeded Coco Gauff beats Yafan Wang 6-4, 6-2 in Toronto in her first hard-court match since April

TORONTO (AP) — Top-seeded Coco Gauff routed Yafan Wang 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday in the second round of the National Bank Open. Preparing for her U.S. Open title defense, Gauff played her first hard-court match since the Miami Open in April. The 20-year-old American was coming off a third-round loss on clay in the Paris Olympics. Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open winner, faced Yue Yuan in the night session. No. 5 Daria Kasatkina, No. 6 Liudmila Samsonova, No. 8 Emma Navarro and No. 10 Anna Kalinskaya advanced. No. 7 Madison Keys retired from her match against Peyton Stearns because of a thigh injury while down 3-0 in the third set.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.