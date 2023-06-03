Top-seeded Coastal Carolina beats UNC-Wilmington 12-2, stays alive in Conway Regional

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Graham Brown belted a first-inning grand slam and Riley Eikhoff pitched a complete game six-hitter to carry top-seeded Coastal Carolina past UNC-Wilmington 12-2 in a loser-out game at the NCAA Conway Regional. The top-seeded Chanticleers advance to face the loser of Saturday’s late game between Rider and Duke on Sunday.

