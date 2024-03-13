Top-seeded Charleston beats Stony Brook 82-79 in OT for back-to-back CAA Tournament championships

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reyne Smith scored eight of his 23 points in overtime and finished with six 3-pointers, and top-seeded Charleston beat No. 7 seed Stony Brook 82-79 to claim the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament and an NCAA bid for a second straight season. Smith poked it away from Tyler Stephenson-Moore and sank a 3-pointer at the other end to extend Charleston’s lead to 78-73 midway through overtime. But that was Charleston’s final field goal and Ante Brzovic only made one free throw in two trips to the line to keep Stony Brook in it. After Aaron Clarke made a quick 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left, Smith sank 1 of 2 free throws for a three-point lead. Dean Noll grabbed the defensive rebound and launched a three-quarter-length shot that almost banked in.

