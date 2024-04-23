Top-seeded Celtics, Thunder expecting to see different versions of Heat, Pelicans in Game 2s

The top two seeds in each conference had very different outings in their playoff openers. In the East, Boston mostly rolled through a Heat team missing Jimmy Butler. In the West, Oklahoma City needed a big game from MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to fend off New Orleans for the Thunder’s first home playoff victory since 2019. Both top seeds expect to see adjustments from their opponents in Game 2. Miami will seek to address the 3-point shooting disparity Boston had in Game 1. Oklahoma City will be looking to generate more offense from roster that had seven players participating in their first playoff game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.