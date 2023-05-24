Top-seeded Casper Ruud beats J.J. Wolf in Geneva Open second round

GENEVA (AP) — Top-seeded Casper Ruud has begun his Geneva Open title defense by beating J.J. Wolf 6-3, 7-5 in the second round. The No. 4-ranked Ruud lifted his career record to 9-0 at Geneva where he won back-to-back titles in the past two years. The clay-court event is a final warmup for the French Open and Ruud was runner-up there last year. Ruud faces Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Second-seeded Taylor Fritz won 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in an all-American match with Marcus Giron. Fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov eased past Roberto Carballes Baena 6-1, 6-4.

