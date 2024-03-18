Top-seeded Boilermakers return to March Madness with new look thanks to stronger backcourt

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Matt Painter still has Zach Edey dominating the post and Mason Gillis doing the dirty work inside. Just like last year. But this season, the top-seeded Boilermakers have a different element to their game — consistent 3-point shooting. With Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer about to complete their second college seasons and Lance Jones, a transfer from Southern Illinois, adding energy in the backcourt, Purdue could be better positioned to make a deep March Madness than they’ve been recently.

