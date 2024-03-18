Top-seeded Boilermakers return to March Madness with new look thanks to stronger backcourt

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) talks with teammates after missing a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin in the semifinal round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Matt Painter still has Zach Edey dominating the post and Mason Gillis doing the dirty work inside. Just like last year. But this season, the top-seeded Boilermakers have a different element to their game — consistent 3-point shooting. With Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer about to complete their second college seasons and Lance Jones, a transfer from Southern Illinois, adding energy in the backcourt, Purdue could be better positioned to make a deep March Madness than they’ve been recently.

