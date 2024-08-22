Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil reaches semifinals at Tennis in the Land

CLEVELAND (AP) — Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil beat Clara Burel of France 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the semifinals in Tennis in the Land. Haddad Maia, ranked No. 23 in the world, has not lost a set in the first three rounds of the WTA 250 event at the Nautica Waterfront District. Haddad Maia will face third-seeded Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic or sixth-seeded Peyton Stearns of the United States. Stearns beat defending champion Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the second round. In the other semifinal, McCartney Kessler of the United States will face fifth-seeded Anastasia Potapova of Russia. Kessler beat Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-2, and Potapova topped Ana Bogdan of Romania 6-2, 6-1.

