Top-seeded Alcaraz reaches Argentina Open semifinals and will play Nicolas Jarry

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the Argentina Open semifinals after beating Andrea Vavassori of Italy 7-6, 6-1. Alcaraz will face Chile’s Nicolas Jarry on Saturday. Two players from Argentina are in the other semifinal. Federico Coria beat countryman Sebastián Baez and Facundo Diaz Acosta defeated Dusan Lajovic, also in straight sets.

