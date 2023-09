Top-seeded Aces cruise past the Sky 87-59 to begin their WNBA playoff series

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 20 points and seven assists, Jackie Young added 18 points and the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 87-59 to begin a WNBA playoff series. The defending champion Aces host Game 2 of the best-of-three series on Sunday. Las Vegas, which had the best record in the league at 34-6, has won all four matchups with Chicago this season. Kelsey Plum scored 16 points and A’ja Wilson had 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Las Vegas. The Aces defense held Chicago to 33% shooting. Kahleah Copper scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half for Chicago.

