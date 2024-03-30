Top seed Texas uses dominant defense to cruise past Gonzaga and into Elite Eight with 69-47 win

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Aaliyah Moore had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, Shaylee Gonzales added 15 points, and top-seeded Texas used a smothering defense to roll past fourth-seeded Gonzaga 69-47 in the Portland 4 Regional semifinal. Overlooked among the other No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, the Longhorns looked every bit the part of a title contender this March Madness, stymieing Gonzaga’s high-scoring offense and flustering the Bulldogs into an awful night at the offensive end. The Bulldogs shot just 26.5% and went 4 of 22 from 3-point range. Yvonne Ejim led Gonzaga with 14 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.