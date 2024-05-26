Top seed Texas rallies, beats Texas A&M in extra innings in super regional to keep its season alive

Texas took a roundabout path to keeping its season alive. Ashton Maloney knocked in Kayden Henry on a fielder’s choice in the top of the ninth for the go-ahead run as the top-seeded Longhorns beat No. 16 Texas A&M 9-8 in nine innings in Game 2 of the Austin Super Regional on Saturday. Texas A&M led 5-1 before Texas scored the next seven runs to go up 8-5. The Aggies were down to their last strike when Mya Perez’s three-run homer tied the score at 8-all.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.