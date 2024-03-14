Top-seed Sam Houston opens Conference USA Tournament with 78-59 victory over FIU

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Davon Barnes had 15 points to lead top-seeded Sam Houston to a 78-59 victory over No. 9 seed Florida International in the Conference USA Tournament. Sam Houston will play the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between No. 4 seed Liberty and fifth-seeded UTEP in Friday’s semifinals.

