Top seed Rune and Fritz advance to BMW Open semis

By The Associated Press
Denmark's Holger Rune returns the ball to Chile's Garin during their BMW Open quarterfinals tennis match in Munich, Germany, Friday, April 21, 2023. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sven Hoppe]

MUNICH (AP) — Danish teenager Holger Rune has comfortably reached the semifinals of the BMW Open in Munich with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Chilean player Cristian Garin. The top-seeded Rune advance to a meeting with Christopher O’Connell. O’Connell overcame Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli in three sets to reach his second career semifinal. Second-seeded Taylor Fritz will play Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp in the other semi. Fritz defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-4 in their quarterfinal and Van de Zandschulp defeated American player Marcos Giron 7-6, 6-3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.