Top seed Rune and Fritz advance to BMW Open semis

MUNICH (AP) — Danish teenager Holger Rune has comfortably reached the semifinals of the BMW Open in Munich with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Chilean player Cristian Garin. The top-seeded Rune advance to a meeting with Christopher O’Connell. O’Connell overcame Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli in three sets to reach his second career semifinal. Second-seeded Taylor Fritz will play Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp in the other semi. Fritz defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-4 in their quarterfinal and Van de Zandschulp defeated American player Marcos Giron 7-6, 6-3.

