Top-seed Pegula, past champ Keys advance in Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula and past champion Madison Keys cruised into the third round at the Charleston Open on Wednesday. Both American won in straight sets in the season’s first clay-court tournament. Pegula defeated Russian Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-0 while Keys defeated countrywoman Hailey Baptiste 6-1, 6-2. Keys won this title in 2019. Other winners included third-seeded Daria Kasatkina, seventh seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova, 12th-seeded Paula Badosa and 15th-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu.

