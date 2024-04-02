Top-seed Jessica Pegula rallies from a set down and beat Amanda Anisimova at the Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula rallied from a set down and beat fellow American Amanda Anisimova 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in a second-round match at the Charleston Open. Third-seeded Maria Sakkari also advanced to the third round with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Viktoriya Tomova. Earlier in the day, Miami Open champion Danielle Collins and Sloane Stephens won first-round matches. Collins beat Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-4 at the clay-court tournament, while Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, defeated Magdalena Frech 6-0, 6-2.

