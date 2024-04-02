Top-seed Jessica Pegula rallies from a set down and beat Amanda Anisimova at the Charleston Open

By The Associated Press
Danielle Collins holds the Butch Buchholz trophy after defeating Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, in the women's singles final of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula rallied from a set down and beat fellow American Amanda Anisimova 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in a second-round match at the Charleston Open. Third-seeded Maria Sakkari also advanced to the third round with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Viktoriya Tomova. Earlier in the day, Miami Open champion Danielle Collins and Sloane Stephens won first-round matches. Collins beat Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-4 at the clay-court tournament, while Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, defeated Magdalena Frech 6-0, 6-2.

