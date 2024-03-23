Top seed Houston has easy start to March Madness, pounds Longwood 86-46

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — LJ Cryer and Damian Dunn scored 17 points each as top-seeded Houston built a quick double-digit lead and pounded 16 seed Longwood 86-46 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Coach Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars lived up to their reputation for smothering defense. They led 10-0 less than four minutes into the game and held the Lancers to 16 points on 26.3% shooting in the first half. Emanuel Sharp added 13 points and Jamal Shead finished with 11 points and nine assists for Houston, which will face Texas A&M on Sunday in the second round of the South Region. Johnathan Massie led Longwood with 10 points.

