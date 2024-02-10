Top seed Frances Tiafoe ousted by Marcos Giron in Dallas Open quarterfinals

DALLAS (AP) — No. 1 seed Frances Tiafoe is out of the Dallas Open after losing to fellow American Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals. The unseeded Giron rolled to a 6-1, 6-4 victory Friday night. Ben Shelton rallied for a 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Jordan Thompson. The third-seeded American will face countryman Tommy Paul in the semifinals. The No. 2 seed Paul beat Dominik Koepfer of Germany, 7-5, 6-3. France’s Adrian Mannarino, the fourth seed who reached the quarterfinals without playing a match, faced Australia’s James Duckworth in the late match.

