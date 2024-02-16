Top seed Alcaraz reaches Argentina Open semis

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the Argentina Open semifinals after beating Andrea Vavassori of Italy 7-6, 6-1. Alcaraz will face Chile’s Nicolas Jarry or home crowd favorite Tomás Etcheverry. Two Argentines will play the other semifinal on Saturday. Federico Coria beat countryman Sebastián Baez. Facundo Diaz Acosta topped Dusan Lajovic of Serbia, also in straight sets.

