Top SEC QBs prepping for NFL draft, teams seeking successors

Southeastern Conference teams must replace a Heisman Trophy-winner, a two-time national champion and several potential first-round draft picks at quarterback. There’s still plenty of star power in the league heading into next season, just not much of it at the game’s most important position. Bryce Young has departed the Crimson Tide as the presumptive No. 1 NFL draft pick. Stetson Bennett departed having led Georgia to back-to-back national crowns. Not to mention potential first-round picks Anthony Richardson of Florida, Will Levis of Kentucky and Hendon Hooker of Tennessee,

