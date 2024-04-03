Top recruits Sarah Strong, Joyce Edwards lead East over West in McDonald’s girls’ basketball game

HOUSTON (AP) — Sarah Strong, the top-ranked girls’ basketball recruit for the class of 2024 who has not yet committed to a college, had 11 points and 12 rebounds in the East team’s 98-74 win over the West on Tuesday night in the McDonald’s All-American game. Strong, a 6-foot-2 forward from Grace Christian School in North Carolina, is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the espnW Class of 2024 recruiting rankings. Strong was voted co-MVP of the game with East teammate and No. 2-ranked recruit Joyce Edwards, a 6-2 forward from Camden High School in South Carolina who has committed to play for South Carolina. Edwards scored 19 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.