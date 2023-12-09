Top recruits JuJu Watkins, Isaiah Calendar already paying off for USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins and Isaiah Collier made history even before stepping onto the Galen Center court for their first games with Southern California. Last November’s announcements by Watkins and Collier that they would be attending USC marked the first time the top consensus men’s and women’s high school recruits both selected to attend the same school in the same season. So far both have been living up to the hype. Watkins is second in the nation in scoring, averaging 27.3 points per game, and has five 30-point games in her first seven contests with the Trojans. Collier’s 17.3 points per game is third nationally among freshmen.

