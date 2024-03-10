Top-ranked Swiatek wins rematch with Noskova at Indian Wells after losing to her at Australian Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Iga Swiatek avenged her Australian Open ouster at the hands of Linda Noskova, defeating the Czech teenager 6-4, 6-0 in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. Swiatek advances to the round of 16, where the top-ranked Polish star will face Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. Putintseva defeated Madison Keys 6-4, 6-1, part of a tough start to the day for American singles players. Francis Tiafoe also lost in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3 to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

