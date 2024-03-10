Top-ranked Swiatek wins rematch with Noskova at Indian Wells after losing to her at Australian Open

By The Associated Press
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., Sunday, March 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Iga Swiatek avenged her Australian Open ouster at the hands of Linda Noskova, defeating the Czech teenager 6-4, 6-0 in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. Swiatek advances to the round of 16, where the top-ranked Polish star will face Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. Putintseva defeated Madison Keys 6-4, 6-1, part of a tough start to the day for American singles players. Francis Tiafoe also lost in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3 to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

